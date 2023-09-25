Home

Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Kaleeras Show RagNeeti’s Timeline of Romance- Cafes, London Bus And More – See Details

Parineeti Chopra's customised kaleeras depict her love story with Raghav Chadha in the most beautiful way. It has London's reference too.

Bollywood’s most awaited wedding is finally over. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Chadha. The couple shared the official pictures on Monday morning and their wedding looked nothing sort of a dream. Fans were in awe with their pastel wedding and tone-on-tone Manish Malhotra lehenga. Parineeti looked heavenly beautiful in an exquisitely hand-crafted lehenga that took 2500 hours to create. Well, surprising no? We also found the details about the customised kaleeras adorned by bride Parineeti as it has a wonderful story behind it.

While Parineeti’s lehenga screamed a minimal vibe, her choice of pastel pink choora was another subtle pairing we truly adored. Also, her kaleeras which symbolise the journey with Raghav in the most beautiful way. Mrinalini Chandra who designed them, revealed the details of Parineeti’s kaleeras on her Instagram. She wrote, “It was an absolute joy making bespoke Kaliras for Parineeti. Her impeccable taste and discerning eye made the creative process a true delight for us. We were inspired by her vision and were honoured to bring it to life in the most extraordinary way possible. Her vivacious energy and faith in us made this a very special journey, and I’m elated to share how each motif unfolds.”

She also revealed how the designs of these Kalrias are truly special and convey a tale of love between Parineeti and Raghav. Mrinal added, “The story of Parineeti & Raghav is truly a modern-day fairytale, the most organic and beautiful coming together of two worlds that are wide apart yet equally complex. She chose each and every element, ensuring that they symbolize her journey with Raghav in the most love-filled way. At first glance, the Kaleera appears to be dainty ornaments cascading from the bangle. However, its true beauty lies in the underlying story it conveys—a tale of love. The design of these Kaliras is very special. Each motif represents a moment of serendipity, a chance encounter when their paths crossed in a cosmic dance,”

Details of Parineeti Chopra’s Kaleera in Photos

Mrinal told India Today, the meaning of the customised charms in Parineeti Chopra’s Kaleeras, “The ‘kaleeras’ Parineeti wore featured several special motifs, like a London phone booth (London is where they met), their initials, religious charms like ‘Ek Onkar’, ‘Waheguruji’ and ‘Om’ (as an ode to their spiritual beliefs) and musical instruments as they both share an immense love for music. One breakfast that sparked a life-sharing journey’ also found a special place in Parineeti’s kaleeras as it featured the charms of coffee, a croissant, a strawberry muffin, pancakes and eggs they relished on the special breakfast date.”

Parineeti also mentioned her sweet love story with Raghav, their breakfast dates and how she realised that he is the only one. The caption read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

