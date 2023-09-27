Home

Parineeti Chopra's ivory-toned lehenga has a nostalgic childhood memory of her Nani. Designer Manish Malhotra shares on Instagram.

The wedding day is considered to be the most special day for a bride. While the lehenga calls out to be extremely special, it’s also the traditional elements and modern touches that exemplify it even more. The late wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, along with its heart-touched moments, also gives a glimpse of their fashionable trends which have some sort of special reference. While Parineeti’s kaleeras symbolize the beginning of her love story with Raghav, the lehenga will take you back to one of her nostalgic childhood memories.

Parineeti chose an ivory-toned lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. Her lehnaga was a true masterpiece in its own way. The work, the simplicity of the attire, it was all things ethereal. Not just the lehenga, but also her veil that grabbed the attention too. The beautiful veil had Raghav’s name engraved on it, and this personalised detailing was too hard to miss. While another special thing we got to know was her late Nani’s reference she had in her bridal fit. Designer, Manish Malhotra took to her Instagram and shared interesting details about her Nani’s challas (keychain) and why she wanted to add it to her wedding lehenga.

The Designer penned, “Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra 💕, who mentioned adding her Nani’s challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.”

Manish Malhotra Shares Why Parineeti Chopra Got Her Nani’s Challas Added to Her Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

He shared how the challas were a memory of her Nani and called the ‘piece of legacy’ to her lehenga. “For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that’s when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory… but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day.”

Parineeti reacted to Manish Malhotra’s post with a very sweet comment, “I LOVE YOU M. There is NO ONE like you.” It was no-two ways that the actress’s lehenga has currently earned all the attention. While sharing other details about the look, Manish also revealed how her wedding lehenga took 2500 hours to create. It’s all hand-embroidered using vintage golden thread in a linear geometric pattern. She paired it with Manish Malhotra’s customised jewellery, emerald and diamond jewels. With soft makeup, she graced her bridal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti and Raghav got married on 24th September and shared their official wedding pictures a day-after. They penned a very adorable caption on Instagram, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖.”

