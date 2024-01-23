Paris Couture Week 2024: Ananya Panday’s Butterfly Sieve Dress Takes Center Stage, See Pics From Her International Runway Debut

Home

Ananya Panday amazed everyone with her runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week Show. The actress showcased Rahul Mishra's couture collection "Superheroes" in a monochromatic ensemble featuring a unique handcrafted circular sculpture.

Bollywood celebrities walking down the runway of International fashion shows is definitely a moment of pride. Over the years, many divas have made their jaw-dropping debuts on the international ramp. Next to join the list is actress Ananya Panday. The Kho Gye Hum Kahaan star made her International runway debut in Rahul Mishra’s couture collection, looking Haute and current in a black strapless dress. The whole collection took inspiration from the insect kingdom, showcasing Rahul Mishra’s love for nature and its beings.

For her grand debut, Ananya rocked a black butterfly sieve dress with shimmery detailing and an off-shoulder neckline. The highlight of her dress was the handcrafted circular sculpture featuring intricately colourful motifs of the tiger moth, also known as the Arctic Caja. Each distinct pattern on colourful species added a vibrant hue to the monochromatic silhouette. While, the diva also shared a snippet from the show on her social media, expressing her excitement, “Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture Week.”

ANANYA PANDAY MAKES INTERNATIONAL RUNWAY DEBUT AT PARIS COUTURE WEEK 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavari, turned biggest cheerleader for Ananya Panday and shared a couple of glimpses from the show on her Instagram story. She captioned it, “Hello baby girl welcome to the world of couture @ananyapanday for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris couture week!!!”

Ananya’s subtle eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and blushed cheeks made her set for the important day. She rounded off her ramp-ready avatar with sleek tight bun. And lastly, she styled her haute couture look with with statement gold earrings and black peep-toe high heels.

Rahul Mishra’s latest Couture Spring 2024 collection, titled “Superheroes,” focuses on the importance of coexisting with reptiles and insects in our environment. As more species face threats, Mishra reflects on how people often feel uneasy, upset or even scared when encountering these harmless creatures in our surroundings.

His collection of these ‘Superheroes’ reminds us to pay attention to the surroundings and get to know some of our nature friends who for millions of years, have been the unaware protectors of our life.

