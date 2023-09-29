Home

Lifestyle

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Balmain Pulls Off Exquisite Floral Collection Despite Major Theft of Outfits – See PICS

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Balmain Pulls Off Exquisite Floral Collection Despite Major Theft of Outfits – See PICS

Paris Fashion Week 2023 witnessed a refreshing floral collection by Balmain's Olivier Rousteing despite several outfits were stolen days before the show.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 is the place where glitz and glamour and everything else comes to life. A birthplace for some stunning creating, a place where several budding designers make a breakthrough, PWF is where fashion changes meaning for everyone. On day three, luxury fashion house Balmain presented its exquisite floral couture. The models walked the ramp in Olivier Raouteing’s uniquely crafted Rose designs despite a thorn that got stuck in the way. Just few days before the show, Balma’n’s tuck was hijacked and robbed of the beautiful outfits.

Trending Now

Designer Olivier Rousteing took to Instagram and shared the news of how over 50 outfits specially curated fr the show were stolen from the truck. He wrote, “This morning I woke up with the smile , starting the fittings for my next show at 9 am and this is what happened…”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OR (@olivier_rousteing)

BALMAIN’S FLORAL COLLECTION AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OR (@olivier_rousteing)

“I’d like to try to avoid the easy assumption that a florals-for-spring offering that celebrates love, beauty and joy must, by definition, be superficial. Love is complex—every rose, after all, comes with its thorns. And we wholeheartedly embrace that complexity, with thorns showing up in multiple sizes and forms throughout this runway,” says Oliver about his floral couture.

Rousteing channeled the essence of Balmain’s couture from the late 1940s and early 1950s, celebrating Pierre’s architectural wizardry.

With haunting vocals by Björk setting the mood — a reminder of the designer’s recent woes.

The rose, in its myriad avatars — crafted from materials as eclectic as latex, porcelain, and recycled plastic— took center stage, a fragrant nod to Pierre’s couture designs.

Though the vibrant array of garments sparkled, it was no groundbreaking feat of originality. But in light of the recent theft debacle, the show’s execution was surely amazing.

Rousteing extended gratitude to the Balmain team for rallying together. “You were exhausted already, but you found the strength needed to help ensure that a robbery would not affect our runway,” he mentioned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES