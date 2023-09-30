Home

Paris Fashion Week 2023 Viral Video: Model Dressed as Monstrous Furball Crashes Into Crowd – Watch

During the Christian Cowan show during Paris Fashion Week, a model costumed as a furball got lost on the runway and crashed into the front row in a video that quickly went viral - WATCH

Paris Fashion Week 2023 Viral Video: The most anticipated final week of fashion month, Paris Fashion Week, has begun. PFW did not let down with its fashionable marvels on the catwalks and the exclusive front-row guest combinations. In fact, one of the incidents where a model donned a giant furball smashed into the audience, has already made the headlines. Christian Cowan, a designer based in New York, had his debut fashion show in the French capital. The show witnessed his Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Thursday. The front-row visitors were illuminated by blood-red lights as artificial fog persisted in the atmosphere beneath the vault of the 19th-century cathedral. One of the show-stopping pieces from his spring collection, which was unveiled late on Thursday at the American Cathedral in Paris, was an enormous ball covered in black fuzz.

A model dressed as a giant black ball of fur walked down the runway and crashed into the crowd. Diet Sabya shared the video and captioned the now-viral video, “A model dressed as a giant furball got lost on the runway at Christian Cowan. Sam Smith helped redirect the furry wrecking ball before it crashed into the front row and the cathedral altar. This would have actually been a serve if the model could walk… could nobody figure out how to rig up a camera?? (sic).”

WATCH How Model Dressed as Furball Crashed Into The Crowd:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

In the trending videos, the model was seen walking down a runway that was dusted with faux fur and poorly lit. The model at first appeared disoriented and unsure of herself on the runway. She then slammed through the stage while Sam Smith was singing – ‘You Spin Me Round.’ He then steered the model toward the runway. She collapsed as the audience watched the performance from the front row.

Netizens were quick to react to the viral video from the Paris Fashion Week. One of the users wrote, “This is so disrespectful to the model. Designer should be embarrassed and ashamed for putting them in this situation (sic).” Another user wrote, “Part of me thinks that this was a deliberate stunt for social media 🤪 (sic).” The third user wrote, “We gotta stop messin with the models… this a waste of someone’s time (sic).” The fourth one said, “They do this on purpose right? Viral moments? Poor girl. If that wasn’t on purpose I have no clue how else they could have expected that to go 😂 (sic).”

