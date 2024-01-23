Home

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Jennifer Lopez Dazzles as a Couture Queen in Schiaparelli’s Rose Petal Jacket And Stylish Gold Sunglasses- See PICS

Keeping it stylish always, Jennifer Lopez made a show-stopping moment at the Paris Couture Show in a custom Schiaparelli jacket crafted with 7000 real fresh roses.

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez made a striking grand appearance at Schiaparelli’s haute couture spring/summer 2024 show. Keeping it stylish always, the diva was seen in a statement custom Schiaparelli look with a fresh new bob haircut. What’s unique about JLo’s ensemble is her couture coat featuring 7000 eternal rose petals. Unbelievable right? Here are the full details about her latest look.

Lopez wore a white turtleneck sweater featuring sculptural detailing paired with black high-waist pants. She teamed her look with a white full-sleeve jacket made up of real white roses. According to Jennifer, the real rose petals were kept fresh and alive with the help of sugar water. Her couture coat was enhanced with an embroidered Phoebus sun created by the label Lesage. The shimmery detailing was placed on the back of the coat enhancing the white rose petals.

Jennifer Lopez Blossoms in Real Rose Petals Jacket With Hammered Gold Sunglasses at Paris Couture Week 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Jennifer Lopez paired her outfit with a cream and gold belt, black velvet pumps and a black Schiaparelli anatomy jewellery bag. She donned a pair of hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames that showcased a high dose of drama. Also, her open signature locks brought more oomph to her appearance.

Actors Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Da’vine Joy Randolph joined the star-studded audience at the Schiaparelli show on Monday. The haute fashion week began on January 22 with showcases by Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Vaishali S, and Giambattista Valli. Paris Haute Couture Week unfolds on January 25th and will showcase an impressive lineup of designers and brands, including Chanel, Giorgio Armani Prive, Elie Saab, Jean Paul Gaultier, Zuhair Murad, Valentino, and Gaurav Gupta, among others.

