Paris Hilton marries her boyfriend Carter Reum in Oscar de le Renta gorgeous hand-embroidered bridal gown. Paris Hilton is known for her exquisite and eloquent fashion choices. Putting her sartorial foot ahead, Paris Hilton has once again proved that her fashion choice will always remain unhinged and her fashion flag will always be soaring high. Oscar de la Renta is known for its scintillating and charismatic bridal gowns and never fails to serve a fashion statement.

Like a walk in the garden, Oscar de la Renta showed the entire process of how Paris Hilton's bridal gown was made and the hours it took behind the process. According to Oscar de la Renta's Instagram post, it took over 1,400 hours to make the entire ensemble.

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar de la Renta (@oscardelarenta)



As per Oscar de la Renta’s post, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum at her Grandfather’s former Bel Air estate. On this occasion, she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta’s thread work pressed flower ballgown and veil. It was crafted and hand-embroidered by eight modistes over a period of 1,400 hours.

According to an Instagram post, Paris Hilton’s custom bridal gown was crafted in Oscar de la Renta’s New York City atelier with a flurry of romantic ivory pressed flowers that cascade from the classic neckline. “Her ball skirt is a technical feat with over 20 layers of tulle that drape atop a crinoline petticoat,” read the post. Fernando J Garcia, the co-creative director, placed the embroidered veil as a finishing touch.

For the reception, Paris made heads turn her way in a custom hand-draped taffeta cocktail dress with 3D floral embroidery.

Paris Hilton is a fashionista and her wedding ensembles have yet again proved that nobody can beat this beauty when it comes to fashion and bridal gowns.