Characterized by tremor, slowed movement, impaired posture, rigid muscles, etc, Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder. In the early stages, it doesn’t show any signs. They appear in the later stage when the disease becomes severe. That is why it is quite a debilitating condition. The condition occurs due to the breakdown or death of certain nerve cells called neurons. The causes behind this loss can be an array of factors including genetics, environmental triggers, Lewy bodies, or the presence of Alpha-synuclein in Lewy bodies.

Factors like increased age, heredity, being a male, and exposure to toxins increase your chance of developing Parkinson’s disease. Notably, there is no specific test that can diagnose the condition. Your symptoms and a neurological examination can help your doctor confirm Parkinson’s disease. This disease is often found to be accompanied by certain complications. Here we will tell you about them.

Difficulty in thinking

Cognitive issues are quite common in patients affected by Parkinson’s disease. Also known as dementia, the problem occurs in the later stage of the condition. The most unfortunate thing is that dementia doesn’t respond to medications.

Swallowing problem

As the disease progresses, you will experience difficulty in swallowing. Slow swallowing can lead to saliva accumulation in the mouth, which can further cause choking or poor nutrition.

Disrupted sleep

It has been found that people affected by Parkinson’s disease face difficulty in sleeping. They frequently wake up at night or quite early in the morning. Also, they may sleep anytime in the morning. Doctors have found rapid eye movement in them during sleep which means they see dreams a lot. Notably, certain medications can help in this regard.

Depression

In the early stages of Parkinson’s disease, patients experience depression. In a reaction to Parkinson’s disease, patients feel the grief. This mental condition can be permanent if not treated on time.