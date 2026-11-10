Pathron Ka Mela: Inside Himachal Pradesh’s 400-year-old festival where people throw stones at each other

While most parts of India celebrate Diwali with diyas and sweets, Halog in Himachal Pradesh follows a centuries-old tradition called Pathron Ka Mela, where two groups throw stones at each other as part of a religious ritual.

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Pathron Ka Mela (PC: ANI)

India is home to several festivals that reflect the traditions, beliefs and cultural history of different communities. While Diwali is generally associated with lights, sweets, joy, and family gatherings, a village in Himachal Pradesh observes the occasion with a rather unusual tradition. Known as Pathron Ka Mela or Patharon Ka Khel, this centuries-old festival brings people together for a ritual involving two groups throwing stones at each other. Celebrated in Halog village of Dhami, near Shimla, the fair has been passed down through generations and remains an important part of the region’s cultural identity. But what makes this festival different, and why does it continue to hold religious significance for the local community?

Pathron Ka Mela: What is Himachal Pradesh’s stone-throwing festival?

Pathron Ka Mela is celebrated every year in Halog village, located in the Dhami region of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. The traditional fair takes place on the day after Diwali, during the Hindu month of Kartik, and is associated with the local worship of Goddess Bhadrakali (also referred to locally as Maha Kali).

The festival is believed to be around 400 years old, with its roots linked to the erstwhile princely state of Dhami. Halog was once the capital of the Dhami state, and the tradition has continued even after the end of princely rule.

Thousands of people gather to witness the traditional event. According to reports, the stone-throwing ritual continues until any of the participants is injury. The religious ceremony is then performed, and the participant’s blood is used for a ceremonial tilak offered to the local deity.

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: The traditional ‘Pathar Ka Mela’, an ancient stone-pelting festival, was held in Dhami’s Halog following Diwali celebrations. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/MXNOPgNHtM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2026

The official District Shimla portal (Himachal Pradesh government) highlights that, “Stone throwing between the two communities is the main attraction of the fair, and any blood that oozes from the wounds on the participants’ bodies is collected and offered to Goddess Bhadrakali (also referred to locally as Maha Kali). In addition to stone throwing, the ‘Hindola’ ride is also enjoyed.”

The fair is not just a religious gathering but also an occasion for people from nearby villages and other parts of Himachal Pradesh to come together and witness a tradition that has survived for generations.

Pathron Ka Mela: History and religious significance

The story behind Pathron Ka Mela is connected to an old local belief about human sacrifice. According to folklore, human sacrifice was once practised in the erstwhile Dhami state to appease Goddess Bhadrakali. A queen of the royal family is believed to have wanted to end the cruel practice.

The official District Shimla portal (Himachal Pradesh government) states, “In ancient times, human sacrifice was practiced and was offered to Goddess Kali every year at the site where the fair is held. It is also said that on this day, the widow of a ruler of the state committed ‘Sati’ and before doing so, she ordered a human sacrifice. Human sacrifice was discontinued after a time.” The stone-throwing ritual is believed to have developed as a replacement, with the blood of an injured participant being offered to Goddess Kali instead.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: A large number of people gathered in Dhami village to witness the traditional Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as ‘Patthar Ka Khel’. Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until a participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured participant’s blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali. The tradition is believed to have originated as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was practised centuries ago to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

How is Pathron Ka Mela celebrated?

The main attraction of Pathron Ka Mela is the traditional stone-throwing contest between two groups of villagers. The groups are traditionally associated with the Jamogi and aKatedu communities, representing different villages in the region.

The ritual begins with religious prayers and the movement of the deity from the Narsingh temple towards the Kali Devi temple, accompanied by traditional music. Members of the two groups then gather at the designated ground and throw small stones at each other.

According to the belief followed by the community, the ritual concludes when a participant is injured and blood is drawn. The blood is then used to apply a ceremonial tilak to the Goddess as an offering.

Despite the unique nature of the ritual, Pathron Ka Mela continues to be an important part of Halog’s cultural heritage. It offers a glimpse into Himachal Pradesh’s local traditions, religious beliefs and centuries-old community practices.