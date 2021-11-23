Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Wedding Wardrobe: On November 13, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa walked down the aisle in Chandigarh at a destination wedding. The couple was recently for their pre-wedding celebrations and couldn’t seem to get enough of one other. Patralekha donned a Shehlaa Khan-designed blush pink floral saree with an extravagant pallu. Her hair was styled loosely in curls, and she wore her Jimmy Choo bags with pride. Rajkumar Rao, her long-term boyfriend turned husband, donned a lemon yellow kurta with vanilla armour patch detailing by Kunal Rawal. Their ever-growing bond is made up of lots of love and lots of style.Also Read - Roohi Box Office Week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Rs 16.41 crore

Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who reciprocated with the same move and said, “Will you marry me?” They danced to a romantic song and exchanged rings. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur Pairs up With Badhai Ho Actress Sanya Malhotra For Anurag Basu's Next, Shares Instagram Post From Sets

Everyone’s attention was drawn to their wedding news. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before getting married. Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut in the film CityLights, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s fairytale romance began when the actor first saw his ladylove in an advertisement and dreamed that they would meet in person

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took a short break from their hectic shooting schedules and enjoyed their marital bliss. The madly in love couple kept their wedding a secret.