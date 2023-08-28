PCOS: 5 Blood Tests Women Must Consider To Diagnose PCOS And Other Related Conditions

Home

PCOS is a common hormone disorder that can cause problems with your period, fertility, weight, and skin. It can also put you at risk for other conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormone disease that can occur at any point after puberty. It involves hormonal imbalances, and metabolic disruption and affects 5-10% of females aged 15-44. These changes can result in ovarian cysts, no or skipped periods and an increase in androgen hormones. It can lead to other serious health challenges, such as, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, depression and a higher risk of endometrial cancer.

Well, there is no single test to specifically diagnose polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Your health expert may first begin with a discussion of your symptoms, medications and any other medical conditions. He/she may also discuss your menstrual periods and any weight changes. Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja recommends certain tests that women must consider to diagnose whether they are suffering from PCOS or other related health conditions.

. LH and FSH (Luteinizing Hormone and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone): In PCOS, the LH levels may be higher than normal compared to FSH, indicating an imbalance. Androgen Panel (including DHEA and DHT): Androgens are male hormones present in both men and women, but elevated levels can be associated with PCOS. Blood Sugar Levels and Insulin: Testing fasting blood glucose, post prandial blood sugar, HbA1c and insulin levels helps to identify insulin resistance. Prolactin: Elevated levels of prolactin can disrupt the normal menstrual cycle and may be associated with PCOS. Inflammatory Markers: Inflammation has been linked to PCOS, and certain inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and homocysteine may be assessed to understand the level of inflammation in the body.

