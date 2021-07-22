Skincare Tips: Were you recently diagnosed with PCOS? Has your skin been acting like a completely different person lately? Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. The condition not only affects a woman’s body on a hormonal level but can have effects on her appearance as well.Also Read - Check For Symptoms of PCOS If You Experience Anxiety Often, Says Expert

Well, expert dermatologists at CureSkin dish out the best advice to deal with PCOS skin issues!

What is PCOS?

The polycystic ovarian syndrome is an increasingly common condition that occurs in women. It affects their endocrine and reproductive systems, causing a large number of symptoms. Ranging from irregular periods, fertility issues, excess hair growth, insulin resistance, weight gain to anxiety and depression.

Skin issues caused by PCOS

Unfortunately, PCOS comes with free skin problems. For some women, the skin issues can be worse than their other symptoms.

Oily skin

The hormonal imbalance caused by PCOS can increase your sebum production resulting in oily skin.

Adult acne

While teenage acne is widespread, adult acne can be pretty unexpected and frustrating. The constant surge in hormone levels and fluctuations in your endocrine system can make your skin oily and result in acne due to the build-up of sebum, dirt, and dust.

Skin tags

PCOS can sometimes cause skin tags that appear as a lump of protruding skin in places where your skin folds up. They are usually a build-up of keratin and appear in your underarms, under the breasts etc.

Acanthosis Nigricans

This refers to dark patches that appear on the skin that are common with PCOS. They occur on the body as well as the face.

Treatment options, according to dermatologists:

PCOS is primarily a lifestyle disorder. This means that making specific changes to the way you live can manage and even minimise this condition and its symptoms.

Live a healthy and balanced life

There are four main factors to attaining this.

Eating healthy meals that are spaced out during the day in small quantities and at regular intervals can go a long way in helping your PCOS and your skin. Try to pack as many vitamins and minerals as you can into each meal and avoid the junk. Visit a dietician for a specialised diet.

Regular exercise helps regulate your hormones, manage your weight, keep your skin healthy and produce happy hormones to keep your mental health in order.

Manage your stress levels by practising pranayama and seeking therapy.

Regular visits with an endocrinologist and dermatologist

An endocrinologist can guide you through medications that can help with your symptoms and hormones, while a dermatologist can help manage your skin issues and breakouts. Both specialists work hand in hand to bring you the best results.

Clinical treatments

Other options include laser hair reduction for facial hair, laser toning to reduce pigmentation and dark patches etc.

(Inputs by Dr. Charu Sharma, Chief Dermatologist at Cureskin)