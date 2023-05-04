Home

PCOS And Hair Loss: What Causes Hair Fall/Thinning in Women When Diagnosed With PCOS?

PCOS And Hair Loss: What Causes Hair Fall/Thinning in Women When Diagnosed With PCOS?

PCOS: Expert reveals 5 causes of hair loss in women with Polycystic ovary syndrome.

PCOS And Hair Loss: What Causes Hair Fall/Thinning in Women When Diagnosed With PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormone disorder in women that can cause a range of symptoms, including hirsutism, which is excess facial and body hair. While some experience excessive hair growth on the face or body, some experience hair thinning and hair loss. This is because the female body produces male hormones, also called androgens. Androgens play a role in triggering puberty and stimulating hair growth in public areas. PCOS causes extra androgen production that can cause the hair on your head to start thinning, especially near the front of your scalp. This is called androgenic alopecia or female pattern hair loss.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”As with most hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) comes with a slew of less-than-pleasant symptoms, like irregular periods, unintended weight gain, increased acne—the list goes on. While excess body and facial hair is another difficult symptom that those with PCOS deal with, there is also a sign on the flip side of that coin: unexpected hair loss. (commonly known as androgenic alopecia due to PCOS)”

PCOS Hair Loss Has Many Causes:

The primary trigger is the level of androgens or male hormones. The three main androgens are androstenedione, testosterone, dihydrotestosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S). The main culprit here is DHT which binds to the receptors in the scalp follicles and shrinks those follicles making it impossible for healthy hair to survive When hormone production is disrupted, specifically of hormones T3 and T4 it affects other processes in the body. This includes the development of hair at the root. Hair falls out and may not be replaced by new growth, resulting in thinning across your scalp. Stress causes the increase of androgens (male hormones) thereby, increasing the secretion of hair-loss related chemical called DHT (Dihydrotestosterone) Iron deficiency (ID) is the world’s most common nutritional deficiency and is among the main causes of hair loss, and people with PCOS typically have lower ferritin levels. Riboflavin, biotin, folate, vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiencies have been associated with hair loss.

