Yoga For PCOS: 5 Easy Asanas to Treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Symptoms Naturally

PCOS causes irregular periods, weight gain, and issues with ovulation and fertility. Recent studies suggest that practicing yoga on a daily basis is an efficient strategy to control PCOS symptoms.

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a big concern nowadays, considering changing lifestyles, eating habits, and stress levels. Did you know that PCOS is becoming more prevalent in India, especially among women between the ages of 15 and 30? Women suffering from this condition usually have higher levels of male hormones and lower progesterone levels. If not treated, it could lead to serious health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

5 Signs of PCOS You Cannot Just Ignore:

Acne Facial Hair Irregular Periods Infertility Pregnancy Loss

You can control the PCOS symptoms with a healthy diet and exercise. One of the greatest methods to manage PCOS is through yoga.

5 Yoga Asanas to Treat PCOS Symptoms Naturally

Here are a few yoga asanas and positions that can be used to manage polycystic ovarian syndrome:

1. Meditation

Meditation will not only relieve your stress but will also help you in controlling PCOS. Meditation will have a calming effect on you and will elevate your mood. It brings harmony to your mind and body.

2. Padmasana

Padmasana helps reduce the discomfort experienced during the menstrual cycle, stretch the pelvic region, relax the mind and control blood pressure. All you have to do is sit on the floor and keep your spine straight. Now, bend your right knee and keep your foot on the left thighs and bend your left knee and place the foot on the right thighs. Place your hands on your knees and breathe deeply.

3. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or the cobra pose will help in regulating the menstrual cycle. This pose will also help in improving the blood circulation in the pelvic region and improve fertility. You can do bhujangasana by lying down on your stomach with your palms on the side near your chest. Now, lift your upper body up and look up.

4. Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana or the bow pose is another effective pose to treat PCOS. This pose relieves menstrual discomfort, stimulates the reproductive organs and regulates your menstrual cycle. Dhanurasa is also beneficial for people with kidney disorders. It will strengthen your core, neck and shoulders. You can do this pose by lying down on your stomach with arms resting on the sides and feet hip-width apart. Now lift your chest and legs up to form an arch. You can also try to hold on to the feet.

5. Supta Badhakonasana

Supta Badhakonasana or the reclining butterfly pose is an extremely relaxing and effective way to treat PCOS. You need to lie on the floor on your back. Let your feet rest flat on the ground and bend your knees. Now press your palms on the floor, contract your abs and bring your heels close to your pelvic region. Join the soles of your feet. Hold the position for about a minute and then return to the original position.

Hormonal imbalance is the underlying cause of the illness, and you should speak with your doctor to learn more about it and how to cure it. Stress, worry, an unhealthy lifestyle, and depression are other causes of the illness.

