PCOS AWARENESS MONTH: September is marked as a PCOS awareness month. PCOS stands for Polycystic ovary syndrome. This is a disorder which all women marks as soon as they reach their teenage age. PCOS is the most common endocrine condition. As per studies, one in five adolescent's girls have PCOS. However, if left untreated, it can lead to serious health issues such as obesity, heart diseases, endometrical cancer, diabetes, insulin resistance, hyperinsulinemia, and hyperandrogenism.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome not only is trending word in social media life but is also something that influence a female's life to a great extent. Ranging from weight gain to infertility this syndrome impacts in various way. They say becoming mother completes a woman. Having PCOS can make this dream not only distant but also physically draining. It has been said PCOS affects fertility and disturbs hormonal balance completely. Gynaecologist, Dr Niti Kautish, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad answers most important question ' Is it too difficult to conceive if you are suffering from PCOS?'

CAN WOMEN WITH PCOS GET PREGNANT?

Dr Niti Kautish says, "At first place conceiving is itself a challenge with all those hormonal imbalance playing their parts. In many cases young women needs to undergo repeated cycles of obstetrics visits to bring their hormones to normal levels so that they can conceive . But story doesn't ends here. Once conceived life brings it's own challenges along. Pregnancy in such females is little more than a smooth ride. The to be mother needs little extra care. She needs to be more cautious in terms of her lifestyle in order to sustain her conception."

Not only this, such females are at higher risks for developing gestational diabetes mellitus as well as gestational hypertension imposing her as well as baby to complications and making pregnancy a high risk . The combined effects of all this during her course of gestation draw’s her closer towards Caeserian sections. Overall pregnancy and PCOS are not good friends. Not only this beautiful journey of motherhood takes time to initiate but also gets difficult during its course both physically as well as emotionally for women.” Dr Kautish, answers.

PCOS can’t be prevented entirely because most cases are genetically acquired, though the way it’s inherited is poorly understood. Even though PCOS is not preventable, it can be treated and managed. One’s lifestyle habits greatly contribute to the development of the disease. PCOS is a combination of metabolic and psychological complications. Untreated PCOS could lead to infertility, thereby causing stress, depression, marital and social maladjustment and lowered self-esteem. Dr Kautish suggested few lifestyle changes that one should make to manage PCOS.

LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO MANAGE PCOS