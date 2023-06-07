PCOS Diet: 5 Wholesome Breakfast Recipes For Women to Kickstart The Day

Home

For women with PCOS, it is essential to prioritize a healthy and wholesome breakfast. Here are 5 breakfast foods that one must include in their diet.

Losing weight can be a challenging task especially for those suffering with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects many women of reproductive age. It is characterized by an imbalance of hormones that leads to the formation of multiple cysts on the ovaries. These cysts can cause irregular periods, infertility, and other health issues. Nevertheless, it is possible to achieve weight loss even with PCOS by engaging in regular exercise and a healthy eating plan.

For women with PCOS, it is essential to prioritize a healthy and wholesome breakfast. Skipping this meal can result in increased hunger cravings, leading to overeating and potential weight gain. To avoid such consequences, it is essential to fuel your body with a nutritious breakfast. Here are some best breakfast recipes to incorporate in your PCOS diet.

5 Healthy Breakfast Recipes For Women to Kickstart The Day

Whole Moong Dosa: This breakfast option helps alleviate hunger pangs. The dosa is filled with onions, coriander and green chillies which not only adds flavours but also provides antioxidants which is essential for combating inflammation and maintains health of vital organs. Quinoa Khichdi: Khichdi is typically considered a comfort food and can be included in breakfast. You can substitute rice with quinoa and can create a nutritious and low-calorie Indian breakfast option for weight loss. Broccoli Almond Soup: Broccoli and almonds are often included in PCOS diet plan due to their nutritonal benefits. These are also rich in essential vitamins, minerals, fibres that play a crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance and promotes weight loss. Besan Chilla: A simple besan chilla is an excellent breakfast option and is often recommended in PCOS diet plan due to its nutrient content. Besan also called as glam flour, is gluten free and rich in fibre. It serves as a healthier alternative to refined flour or maida. Besan chilla is an easy-to-prepare recipe for breakfast or enjoy it as a snack. Spinach and Dal Idli: Incooporating spinach and dal into idlis by eliminating rice can help reduce the calorie content, making them a suitable breakdast option in PCOS Diet. These meals are not only filling but also healthy and nutritous.

