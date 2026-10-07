PCOS to PMOS: Why the name change could mean better diagnosis and earlier treatment for women

PCOS is now known as PMOS. Here’s why the name change matters for women and how focusing on hormonal, metabolic and overall health could support better diagnosis and care.

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PCOS is now PMOS (PC: Magnific)

For years, PCOS has been a familiar term for millions of women, but its name has also created confusion about what the condition actually involves. Now, the condition has a new name: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). The change is more than a switch from one abbreviation to another. Health experts hope it will shift the focus from the ovaries alone to the wider hormonal and metabolic health of women.

What is PMOS?

Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), which is the updated medical name for what was previously known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Research by National Institutes of Health (NIH) mentions, “This name better reflects the multisystem nature of this condition and removes the implication that pathological ovarian cysts are one of its clinical features.”

Why has PCOS been renamed PMOS?

The condition previously known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) following a global consensus process involving medical experts, patient organisations, and women with lived experience.

The older name could make people think that ovarian cysts were the main problem. However, the condition is much more complex and can affect hormones, metabolism, reproductive health, skin and mental wellbeing.

The new name puts “Polyendocrine” and “Metabolic” into focus, reflecting the fact that the condition can affect several systems in the body. More than 170 million women worldwide are estimated to be affected, according to global consensus published in The Lancet.

PCOS to PMOS: Can the new name help with earlier diagnosis?

One of the biggest hopes around the new change is that it could help doctors and patients recognise the condition more broadly, according to various studies. Experts hope the new name Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) will help achieve earlier diagnosis by shifting clinical and public focus away from misleading ovarian cysts and toward whole-body metabolic and hormonal health

PMOS can present differently from one woman to another. Irregular or absent periods, signs of higher androgen levels, acne, increased facial, or body hair, and difficulty with ovulation can be some of the features. Not every woman will have the same symptoms.

Importantly, the diagnostic criteria have not changed simply because the name has changed. Current diagnosis still looks at features such as irregular ovulation, signs of excess androgens and ovarian findings, while other possible causes may also need to be ruled out.

The international guideline notes that up to 70% of affected individuals may remain undiagnosed, highlighting why better awareness and recognition matter.

What does PMOS mean for treatment?

For women already diagnosed with PCOS, there is no need to panic or change treatment simply because the name has changed. Although, there is no cure for PMOS/ PCOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), but the condition and its symptoms can be effectively managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medications

Research by National Institutes of Health (NIH) states, “Although no single medication treats all aspects of PCOS/PMOS, there are several approved therapies that target specific features of the condition, including androgen excess, insulin resistance, and infertility.”

Treatment continues to be personalised depending on a woman’s symptoms and health needs. This can include lifestyle changes, menstrual management, treatment for excess androgens, fertility support and attention to metabolic health.

The larger goal of the PMOS name is to encourage doctors and patients to look at the whole picture, rather than treating the condition as something that only affects the ovaries. The new terminology is expected to be fully incorporated into the international guideline update planned for 2028.

Note: If you have symptoms or concerns about PMOS/PCOS, consult a qualified healthcare professional for expert advice.