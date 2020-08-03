Everyone wants to have peace in the relationship and live a stress-free life. But that very much depends on the compatibility you have with your partner. Though small fights and disagreements are common and should happen from time to time, huge drama and making a mountain out of a molehill should not happen at any cost. These habits can only lead to the end of your relationship. Also Read - These Zodiac Signs Face Problems in Finding a Partner, Check if You Are on The List

Even though we all know these things, some people just cannot hold themselves back and become dramatic about everything. They can start a huge argument out of nowhere and make you feel guilty. These are called drama lovers. You can either blame their temper, personality, or stars for this act. But one thing is clear. It has some link with zodiac signs. Therefore, here we tell you about certain sun signs that are known to be dramatic in their relationships.

Leo

Leos love attention and love. Also, they are dominating by nature. Therefore, they lose sanity when it comes to winning an argument even if that is happening with their partners. People belonging to this zodiac sign are unapologetically dramatic and stubborn. They are not easy to live with.

Scorpio

Scorpions are extremely emotional, passionate and controlling by nature. They like to take charge of the house. When it comes to handling a relationship, the over-possessive nature of a scorpion can sometime escalate the problem and create a big drama.

Sagittarius

People belonging to this zodiac sign love thrill, adventure and drama. Their life always remain full of stress and chaos due to their acts.

Cancer

Cancerians have a habit of suppressing their emotions and pain in their hearts and spilling all of them out in one go. Once the bottled up feelings of a Cancerian burst, they take a dramatic shape resulting in the end of the relationship.