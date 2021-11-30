The kidney-shaped nuts, Cashews, are creamy, mild, and hard to stop eating. The tempting nut has many health benefits but going overboard with the cashew cravings can harm your overall health. Cashews are sourced from the cashew tree, and it is native of Brazil but over the years, the nut is cultivated in different parts of the world.Also Read - Healthy Lifestyle Tips: 7 Essential Spices Every Kitchen That Everyone Should Have

Cashews are loaded with protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. For many people consuming cashews in moderation works wonder, but for some cashews are not that great. Dr Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai shared who should avoid eating Kaju/cashew. "Those who wish to battle the bulge should avoid eating cashews as they are loaded with fat and calories. Those having nut allergies or high blood pressure should strictly stay away from them. If you have an allergy, then you will feel uneasy after eating cashews."

She further said, "Cashews can lead to constipation either when you overeat cashews or when you have an allergic reaction to them. Eating large amounts of cashew nuts can lead to chronic health problems such as kidney damage as they contain a high amount of oxalate. Cashews are jam-packed amino acids like tyramine and phenylethylamine that can enhance one's well-being but can lead to headaches in those people who are sensitive when it comes to amino acids."

How many cashews can you eat in a day?

According to a report in Medicinenet, one should consume no more than one ounce (28.35 grams) of medium cashew a day to reap health benefits. A single serving of cashews contains about 18 nuts.

Health benefits of cashews

Cashews are beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels, heart condition, losing weight and a lot more.

Good for weight loss

Nuts are high in protein, fibre and fats and for hunger pangs. They are a great help in reducing weight as well.

Improves Cholesterol Level

Cashew helps in decreasing the LDL cholesterol level. The inclusion of cashew in the diet helps in increasing the good that is HDL cholesterol.

Good for Heart

According to a 2007 review published in the British Journal of Nutrition, heart disease risk is 37% lower for people who eat cashew nuts more than four times a week.

Prevents Cell Damage

Seeds and nuts are known for their antioxidant content. They help in preventing the damage-causing cells and also shields the body from diseases and reduce inflammation overall. Roasted cashews have greater antioxidant activity than raw ones.

Controls Blood Sugar

Cashew nuts keep a tab on blood sugar levels. They have a positive impact on blood sugar levels.