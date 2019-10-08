Belonging to the mint family, peppermint is a herb that has a plethora of both health and beauty benefits. Extracted from the peppermint leaves, peppermint essential oil is usually concentrated. You must dilate it a bit to use it as a beauty product. Having a refreshing aroma, this oil is widely used for making skin look glowing and young. Here we help you with some of its popular beauty benefits. Read on to know about them.

Treats acne

Having strong antibacterial properties, peppermint oil works effectively in treating acne. It is in fact considered as one of the effective natural alternatives for acne removing products. You just need to dilute the oil with few drops of water and apply on the acne-prone area. You will see the result yourself in a few days.

Tones your skin

The cooling effect of peppermint essential oil is something that helps in toning your skin. If your toner seems to be not effective, try this natural alternative. All you need to do is to add a few drops of water and apple cider vinegar in the essential oil and mix them well. Then, apply the prepared mixture on your face. Leave it overnight and wash your face with cold water in the morning. You will see the results yourself.

Promotes hair growth

Massaging your hair with peppermint essential oil can give a cool and tingling sensation to your scalp and increase the blood circulation to the area. This is what helps in promoting hair growth. Also, it nourishes your hair and makes them stronger from the root. Not only this, but peppermint oil also has moisturizing properties. To use it for this purpose, you just need to mix it with a carrier oil like almond, coconut, or olive oil. Then, apply the prepared mixture on your hair and scalp properly. Wash your hair after 30 minutes.