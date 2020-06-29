Knee is one of the most important joints in the body as it supports the entire body weight and helps in everyday movements like walking, sitting, standing, running etc. That’s why it is significant to keep your knees strong and reduce your risk of falling and getting injured. To do that, you need to strengthen the muscles surrounding knees. This will not only reduce the stress on your joints but also help your knees absorb shock. Various exercises can assist you in keeping your knees strong. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Put Yourself in Your Children's Shoes to Make Them Exercise

Standing Hamstring Curl

Stand straight keeping your hands on your hips. Make sure there is enough gap between the legs. Slowly, bend your knee back and ensure that your heel touches your butt. Also, keep your thighs straight. Maintain this position for 5 2 seconds then resume the initial position. Repeat the same with the other leg.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

To begin, lie on your back keeping your feet hip-width apart from each other. Now, bend your left knee keeping your heel on the ground. Keep your right leg straight on the ground. Inhale and try to push your right hip and leg upward in the air. Make sure that your hip and knees are in a straight line. Maintain the position for 3-4 breaths and then try to bring your hip down without letting your body touch the ground. Repeat this movement around 15 times and then switch your leg.

Sitting Knee March

Firstly, sit comfortably on a chair keeping your legs a bit apart from each other. Now, lift your right leg towards your chest. It should be just 1 feet above the ground. Now, lower the leg and repeat the same movement with the other leg. Perform this at least 20 times with each leg.