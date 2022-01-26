Inspired by nature’s hues, we have designed this second home in Vapi in a way that extends a sense of serenity and calmness to its owners. The living area is a vast exhibit of open spaces, a cosy seating section and a comfortable 6-seater dining space that overlooks the pool. A medley of wooden accents on the ceiling and neutral shades on the walls testify to the clients’ simple yet elegant choice of vibe. The artistic murals embellish the walls adjacent to the dining area and the staircase, giving an interesting visual appeal to the entire space.Also Read - Woody Allen pays homage to Diane Keaton

The bedrooms have been executed in an equally stylish manner by striking an intriguing balance between earthy hues and a distinctive pop of colour, defining the aesthetics of each bedroom. The first bedroom displays an otherwise subdued colour palette, which is kind of broken by splashes of orange and black on the bed, the console below the television, the work desk, and the side table. Another element of colour is added by the stark curtains that beautifully complement the subtleness of the space.

Our personal favourite is the second bedroom on level 2, where the bold and vibrant shade of periwinkle blue strikes a chord with the grey toned curtains and mocha walls. Making use of this very peri shade of blue for the headboard and the side tables was a deliberate resolution to render a lively, playful and high-spirited vibe to the room. A spot of see-through ceiling floods the space with ample of natural light proving to be a definite mood lifter. The play of blue continues on the wall opposite to the bed as well, thus drenching the space with the magic of this graphical hue. The versatility of this colour makes it an apt selection for an array of elements such as, furniture, walls, curtains and so on. The vibrancy of this shade simply uplifts the aura of mundane spaces and transforms them into an epitome of elegance. You can add a play of the periwinkle blue to any one or a couple of elements and create a fanciful décor. The mood light chandelier and the green planter nested besides the bed simply add to the vibrancy.

Since it was a second home to the family, we wanted to incorporate more fun elements into the space. We achieved this feat by making the colour palette of the house equal parts striking as well as inviting. We believe in creating spaces that are a true reflection of the personality of its inhabitants. Taking cues from their persona, we have thus assembled a nest that they would simply love to call their HOME.

(Authored by Amit Porwal, Principal Designer, Icon Projects Inspace Pvt Ltd (IPIPL)