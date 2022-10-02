Period Bloating: Bloating is caused by the retention of fluid or gas. Bloating before and during periods, on the other hand, may occur as a result of disrupted hormone levels, such as progesterone and oestrogen. Changes in these hormones cause the body to retain more salt and water. It causes the body’s cells to swell with water, giving the sensation of bloating. To get rid of bloating during periods, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra suggests these 5 foods that you should definitely try your hands on.Also Read - Menstrual Health: Irregular Periods? Add These Food Items In Your Diet Today - Watch

So, if you have been experiencing bloating, then try these 5 foods to reduce period bloating.

GINGER: Ginger is one of the best foods for period bloating. Ginger has anti-inflammatory effects, which can soothe achy muscles. AJWAIN: Thymol, a compound in ajwain, which helps in secreting gastric juices and helping to alleviate gas, bloating and cramps FENNEL SEEDS: Fennel is a saviour for your digestive tract, as it contains a compound that relaxes passages in your gastrointestinal tract, allowing gas to pass and for bloating to subdue JAGGERY: Jaggery might help reduce bloating because of the presence of high potassium and low sodium content in it. This helps to maintain the acid balance in the body cells, thereby providing relief from bloating BANANA: Bananas are rich in B6 and in potassium, which prevents water-retention and bloating and relieves cramping. When consumed, potassium aids in helping the kidneys flush out sodium, and this results in lowering blood pressure and decreasing bloating

