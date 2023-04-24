Home

Period Flu: Signs, Symptoms And Preventive Measures of Fever During Menstruation

During their period, some women could notice a modest rise in body temperature that they may mistake for a fever.

Period Flu: Do you get flu-like symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, or headaches around the time of your period? Similar symptoms are experienced by many women during their periods, and this condition is frequently called period flu. Every month, women could experience pain and tiredness in the hours or days preceding the start of their period. Menstruation can also increase a woman’s susceptibility to infections, which might result in fever.

Period Flu Signs And Symptoms

Despite the fact that many people have the period flu each month with their cycle, the medical establishment still has a poor understanding of the condition. The hormone changes that occur during your period can result in different symptoms for different people. Some women may develop these symptoms after ovulation. Here are a few common signs and symptoms of period flu:

Nausea

Dizziness

Headache

Fatigue

Joint Pain

Cramps

Backache

Period Flu Preventive Measures

Eat Healthy: Indulge in a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables and whole grains. One must especially avoid processed foods like red meat, cheese, and fried item. Stay Hydrated: Make sure you stay hydrated during your periods. It is essential to drink plenty of water to help regulate body temperature, and drive out toxins and overall health. Scould range from brisk walking, swimming, and yoga to intense 30 minutes or more gym. Practice Hygiene: Practicing something as basic as a handwash before and after using the washroom goes without saying. Change your tampons or sanitary napkins every six hours. Manage Stress: Try to manage your stress levels by practising meditation for at least 15 minutes, You can also indulge in deep breathing or early-morning yoga.leep Well: Getting enough rest helps with a strong immune system during menstruation. Make sure you get a good sleep of seven to eight hours. Exercise Regularly: Exercising regularly to maintain good health is essential to your immune system. Your workout

