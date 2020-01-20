Are you a student? Are you also addicted to your mobile phone? If yes, you must have experienced loneliness and reduced focus in your studies. This is what a recent research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning has revealed.

According to the researchers, the use of digital technologies makes students less motivated to engage in studies. Also, addiction to phones gives rise to anxiety and that’s what makes it harder for them to organize their learning productively and feel anxious and fearful of upcoming tests.

Internet addiction actually increases your risk of being less motivated and that further leads to lower actual academic performance. Previous studies have found that on average, humans have an eight-second attention span. This is even less than that of a goldfish. And, addiction to digital appliances has reduced this number.

If you wish to improve your performance in studies, you basically need to increase your focus. For that, you firstly need to drop the self-fulfilling prophesy that you are not focused. According to the author of ‘Hack Your Brain’, Elie Venezky, “Focus is a muscle, and you can build it.”

A few techniques can help you set an environment that fosters focus. Here we tell you about them.

Let your brain prepare

When you are about to begin a task, firstly calm down your brain by taking deep breaths. For the initial 2 minutes, just sit comfortably and keep on breathing deep. Do not sit in a cross-legged position as it is a sign that you are anxious. Before approaching your work, this calming procedure will help you concentrate.

Prioritise your focus

While we do something, there is an array of other things that come in our minds and distract us. This is where you need to understand what’s worthy of your distraction. Always, think in a wider picture. Before you move ahead and start thinking or doing something else, just think about your long term goal. If the distraction can bring you closer to that, it’s worth. If not, you know what to do.

Go for a cup of coffee

If you think that a cup of coffee can just wake you up, you are mistaken. It can give boost your focus too. This is what a study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease states. Though caffeine has not been associated with learning or memory performance, it does increase physiological arousal and prevent distraction of your mind. This helps in paying better attention during a demanding task.