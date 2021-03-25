Janhvi Kapoor's LA Beach Look Is Chic in Sorbet Coloured Casual Outfit

Keeping it minimalistic yet chic is what Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor believes in. When it comes to dressing up in casuals while not losing out on the style quotient, it’s a no brainer that we turn to none other than Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, the Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter seems to have taken some time off and has joined sister Khushi Kapoor in the US. On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a few photos from this trip. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Opening Day Office Prediction: Will John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Beat Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi?

Also Read - Roohi Box Office Week 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Rs 16.41 crore

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Roohi, recently wrapped shooting for her next film Good Luck Jerry and is now off for a vacay in the US. Janhvi, the fashionista that she is, was seen wearing lilac joggers, a candy coloured tank top and sneakers to complete her athleisure look to unwind and relax at the LA beach. Not to miss her perfectly coloured scrunchie on her wrist that really added to the charm of her outfit. What do you think? Also Read - Roohi Box Office Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Collects Rs 1.35 Crores, Total is Rs 13.93 Crores

Scroll to see all the photos of Janhvi Kapoor

Even though she goes for full glam and glitz for her movie promotions and red carpet events, there’s nothing like good old comfy casuals for the Roohi actor. Even when she is on a vacay, a comfy sorbet coloured outfit is her top most pick.

With her stunning photos, Janhvi Kapoor has sure inspired us to scratch our travel itch and pack our bags right away (if only we could, sigh!). Well, looks like life’s a beach for her right now. What do you think?