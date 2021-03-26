Wondering how to slay a bold outfit? Malaika Arora’s latest photos are what you should check out. Actor Malaika Arora partied last night with her friends at sister Amrita Arora’s residence in Mumbai. The bold and sexy photos of Malaika and her gang are now going viral on social media. Photos from the party have been shared by some of the celebrities on their respective social media handles. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wears The Most Gorgeous Looking Pink Saree at Thalaivi Trailer Launch - Yay or Nay?

Wearing a satin red outfit, Malaika appeared super sexy in her Santa-inspired look. Undoubtedly, the photos of the 44-year-old stunning actor posing with her beau Arjun Kapoor at the party have created a storm over the internet. Other than Arjun Kapoor, Malaika was joined by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Natasha Poonawalla among others.

Check Out Malaika’s Sexy Photos Here

Meanwhile Malaika took the oomph factor of her ensemble up a notch with her make-up. What do you think?