New Delhi: Did you know acne and pimples aren't the same thing? Well, according to healthline, the difference between acne and pimples is that acne is a disease and pimples are one of its symptoms. Basically, acne is a condition affecting the skin's hair follicles and oil glands. Under your skin, your pores are connected to glands that make an oily substance known as sebum.

The glands and pores are connected by a canal known as a follicle that has a thin hair that grows out to the skin's surface. When sebum and dead skin cells clump together, they form a plug in the follicle. Subsequently, the bacteria in the plug causes inflammation, leading to red pimples in acne.

Well, pimple marks are a dreaded nightmare to many of us and to remove them effectively, it is extremely pertinent to keep the face clean at all times.

Here, we have curated a list of some of the effective home remedies to reduce pimple marks and get a healthy-looking skin. Check them out.

Pimple Marks Cure: Try These 5 Easy Home Remedies

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has immense health benefits. It is replete with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can cure mostly all kinds of skin conditions including pimple marks. It is fully packed with Vitamins K and E, and is rich in antioxidants, which will help in the growth of healthy skin cells that will aid to remove pimple marks. All you need is 1 tsp of coconut oil. How to apply? Take the oil and gently dab it over affected areas of your face. Then, leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning for better results. You can even do this daily to get desired results soon.

Besan

Besan or gram flour is one of the most common ingredients found in the Indian kitchens. And believe you us, it is a natural remedy for most skin-related issues. As it is packed with alkalising properties, you can use besan to remove your pimple marks or even use it as regular face scrubs. What all you need? Well, 1 tbsp of besan, rosewater and lemon juice. How to apply? Take a bowl, mix all the ingredients to make it into a thick paste, then apply paste evenly on your entire face and even neck. Let it dry for about 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. (REMEMBER, since we have used lemon juice, wash it immediately if you get any burning sensation.) You can apply this every alternate day for better results.

Orange Peel Powder

Citric acid in orange will help in lightening the pimple marks and blemishes. It will also give you a healthy and glowing skin. Take 1 tsp of orange peel powder and 1 tsp of raw honey. Mix them in a bowl to make a smooth paste. Apply this on affected areas of your face and neck. Leave it on for about 10 to 15 minutes and wash it with plain water. You can try this every alternate day.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a nature’s gift to human kind. It has immense health benefits and is exceptionally good for all skin-related issues. With its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera aids in treating pimple scars, blemishes and infections. You can either extract the gel from fresh aloe leaves or buy organic aloe vera gel or gel-base products from the market. Then apply a thick layer on the affected areas of your face and neck. Leave it on your face overnight and wash it in the morning. Try this daily.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most effective methods to try for pimple or acne-prone skin. This too has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, that play a crucial role in getting rid of pimple marks or blemishes on the skin. It is mostly suitable for all skin types. All you need is three to four drops of tea tree oil and a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil. How to apply? Take a bowl, mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil and make a paste. Now, apply it to your face uniformly on the affected areas. Keep it overnight or for at least one or two hours before rinsing it off. You can do this daily too for better results.