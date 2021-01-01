Pisces are wise, compassionate, and artistic. People who are born between February 19 to March 20 come under this sun sign and have great intuitive power. They are pure and always ready to help others without having a motive. People who belong to this water sign are empathetic and extremely faithful. If your zodiac sign is Pisces and you want to know what new and exciting the year 2021 is going to bring into your life, read further. Also Read - Leo Yearly Horoscope Prediction: How The Year 2021 is Going to be For Leos on The Love, Work, Family, Health, And Financial Front - Know All About it

Popular astrologer, Munisha Khatwani speaks about how your love life, career, health, and finance will take shape, and if there is something to worry about this year. Here, we will talk a bit about these aspects. Also Read - Capricorn Horoscope For 2021: Here's What The New Year Has in Store For You if You Believe in Astrological Predictions!

Love

Do not give in to temptations as far as your love life is concerned. This means if you are already in a relationship, you should be committed, loving, and trust-worthy. Otherwise, you will end up disturbing your mental health. Also, you should be practical in your relationship and work towards contentment. This will only help you get happiness. Also Read - Horoscope 2021: How Will The New Year be For Sagittarius, Capricorn, Libra, Cancer And Others

Career

Your approach is going to be practical in 2021 as far as your career is concerned. Also, you will get some support from your family in this regard. Your chances of going to a foreign country and pursue a career are good this year.

Finance

Your finance stars are not too strong in the year 2021. Therefore, you are advised to start saving and spend money wisely. Your tarot card says that you may get cheated by someone as far as money matters are concerned. This year asks you to be alert.