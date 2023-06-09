Home

Lifestyle

Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra Offers The Best of Continental Food in Aesthetic Spirit of Greece

Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra Offers The Best of Continental Food in Aesthetic Spirit of Greece

Chef Ajay Chopra's Plaka at DLF City's Cyber Hub serves up a vast selection of continental dishes that are an experience for the senses.

Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra Offers The Best of Continental Food in Aesthetic Spirit of Greece

Plaka Food Review: Who doesn’t love some good quality time with their friends and family? Thanks to DLF Cyber Hub, officer goers and Gurgaon residents have thousands of restaurants to choose from. In light of that, Plaka, Cocktail Bar & Bistro offers a large menu with items from those cuisines as well as Turkish, Greek, and continental fare. In addition to a delectable menu with a Mediterranean influence, it provides a broad variety of beverages. And the best part? The inside is decorated in muted shades of blue and white with vivid accents, precisely how Greece is thought of.

Plaka’s Aesthetic Greek-Like Setup in Gurgaon:

Plaka, a Greek theme restaurant in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon by @mchefajaychopra offers some of the most delectable culinary delights and a very vibrant atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/yNDQ9yE578 — Tanya Garg (@TanyaGarg28) May 20, 2023

You may like to read

Plaka, a soul-satisfying multi-cuisine menu, incorporates the chef’s distinctive dishes from different regions of the world and is inspired by the famous Master Chef Ajay Chopra’s 25-year remarkable culinary career. Plaka’s setting is decorated in blue and white with vivid accents, a calming ambience, and a relaxing environment, giving you the impression that you have actually been transported to a magical idyll.

We started our culinary experience with a burst of authentic Indian flavours but with a nostalgic twist – The Golgappa Bomb. The golgappa shells were stuffed with Pindi chole hummus, topped with khatti, meethi chutney and marwadi mirchi tipore cream.

The BBQ-pulled jackfruit quesadillas are nothing as they sound. The hickory smoked pulled jackfruit and cheddar cheese with refried beans folded in a tortilla wrap, pan-griddled, and served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

This little restaurant will totally tempt your taste buds with its wide variety of national and foreign flavours and spice combinations. Their asparagus mushroom cream cheese dim sums were just as good as they looked!

Additionally, the incredible assortment of drinks available at the bar will help you wash down your food. However, we chose to order two cold coffees because why not? It really is no surprise that iced coffee is more than just a craze because it is very versatile and strong.

You may find something on Plaka’s Chef’s speciality menu to satiate your cravings no matter what they are. Just like their Thai fish topped with spicy chilli sauce created a delightful balance of textures and flavours.

We were totally taken aback by their Hyderabadi Haleem Baklava from their small plates. The mouth-melting meat served on savoury crisp baklava swirls left us wanting for more.

Look no further than Plaka, a restaurant where each food tells a narrative from a different part of the world if you’re eager to experience a taste of the world without leaving the nation – This was the exact thought when we tried their Edamame Pizzette. The flaky puff flatbread with pickled apple, water chestnut and soy-marinated cherry tomato.

Price For Two: Rs 1400

Venue: Plaka, UGF/C Unit 1A, Building 10, DLF Cyber City, Hub, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Ratings: 4/5

Verdict: Plaka Cocktail Bar & Bistro’s vibe is super chill, with a vivacious music scene and a welcoming staff. The Greek theme restaurant is the ideal location whether you’re searching for a night of fun and entertainment or a romantic evening out.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.