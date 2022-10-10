New Delhi: The holiday season is coming. We are all geared up to celebrate the festivities with our friends and families. The preparation mode is full-on – from food to beverages – we are not leaving anything to chance. But how do you tell if the liquor you are buying is fake or genuine?Also Read - This is How You Can Flaunt Your Jewellery This Party Season; Read Details

Selling fake liquor is a very common practice now. These liquor bottles reach your house even without you noticing. The sale of fake liquor is very dangerous as they contain several hazardous elements that can cause huge damage to human bodies. Some fraudulent people for a few extra bucks sell these fake liquor in the market by copying the original products. Also Read - Party on Mind this New Year Eve: AIB Tells You Why You Shouldn't Drink and Drive Through their New YouTube Video

4 Things To Take Care Of While Buying Alcohol

Always buy liquor from authorised shops in your city. Ensure that the bottle is sealed properly. Check the packaging closely and carefully look for any discrepancies in the information on the liquor bottle. For example, some counterfeit bottles have Johnnie Walker spelt with a ‘y’. Please see that the proper tax stamp is there on the bottle while purchasing and does not show any signs of tampering. The government uses these stamps to prevent counterfeiting.

It is possible for us to prevent this from happening. A little more caution and vigilance can help us figure out if the liquor is fake or not. Also Read - 7 Ways to Plan a Pressure-Free Party