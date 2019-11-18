Are you planning your motherhood post 35? Get ready for certain complications. Usually, a woman is said to be most fertile in her 20s. And it starts to decline after the age of 35. And, Keeping into consideration, the current rate of growing infertility issues in Indian women, ladies should plan their pregnancy between the age of 25 to 35. Delaying it further can bring certain risks that may need special attention. You may also experience infertility after a particular age that may be frustrating.

But, you should not feel discouraged if you got married quite late and have no other option than to plan your pregnancy post 35. In that case, you just need to be aware of the hazards that may come your way and get ready with precautionary measures. Here, we mention some of the common issues that you and your child may face after 35.

Preeclampsia

It is a pregnancy complication that is characterized by hypertension and damage to the liver and kidneys. Usually occurring post the 20th week of gestation, preeclampsia can cause symptoms like severe headache, nausea, change in vision, and shortness of breath. Being pregnant post the age of 35 increases your risk of developing this condition that can further cause preterm birth of your baby, fetal growth restriction, organ damage, or placental abruption.

Stillbirth

According to a research conducted at Yale University, being pregnant after the age of 35 increases your likelihood of delivering a stillborn. You can reduce this risk by opting for foetal testing at the 38th week of pregnancy.

Genetic risks

According to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, conceiving in old age increases your risk of delivering a baby with congenital anomalies leading to Down Syndrome. In case you become pregnant at the age of 25, your likelihood of giving birth to such a child is 1 in 1064. At the age of 40, the risk grows and reaches up to 1 in 53. And shockingly, the risk further increases to 1 in 19 after you reach the age of 45.