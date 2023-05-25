Home

Plant-Based Protein: Know Health Benefits For Your Well-Being

Why Plant-Based Protein is a Game-Changer for Your Health? Check Benefits Here!

Plant protein is a meaningful food source of protein which is from plants. It offers various health benefits for your digestive system. Plant-based protein powders are a force to be reckoned with. They not only taste delicious and provide optimal nutrition, but they also align with sustainable practices, making them an excellent choice for your health and the environment. India.com got in touch with industry experts regarding the health benefits of Pant-based protein.

How healthy is plant-based protein? Know Benefits

(Avnish Chhabria, the founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, gave an insight into how healthy a plant-based protein is)

Plant-based protein is gentle on the stomach, ensuring a comfortable experience without any distress. Plant-based protein is non-allergenic, making it a safe choice for individuals with food sensitivities or allergies This inclusive nature sets plant-based protein powders apart, catering to a wide range of dietary needs. But that’s not all! These powders are a treasure trove of essential nutrients. Packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they nourish the body and promote overall well-being. Their fiber content supports healthy digestion and regular bowel movements, while their nutritional profile fortifies the immune system. It’s like giving your body a well-deserved boost! Offering a host of benefits for your digestive system, when plant proteins are fortified with superfoods, they become even more powerful. These superfood-infused plant protein powders provide an extra dose of essential nutrients, taking your wellness journey to new heights. By incorporating ingredients like organic chia seeds, flax seeds, maca root, spirulina, ashwagandha, and more, these powders enhance the benefits of plant-based proteins. These superfoods bring a wealth of additional nutrients and health-boosting properties to the mix, elevating the overall nutritional profile. Apart from this, it also helps in heart health and weight management.

(Pranav Malhotra, Founder, Trunativ added a few more benefits of plat-based protein)

Rich in nutrients: Plant-based proteins are often full of fibre, phytochemicals, vitamins (such vitamin C and folate), minerals (like potassium and magnesium), and fibre. These vitamins and minerals promote general health and help avoid sickness. Heart Health: Proteins derived from plants often include less cholesterol and saturated fat, making them heart-healthy options. By lowering blood pressure and raising cholesterol levels, they can assist in lowering the risk of cardiovascular illnesses, including heart attacks and strokes. Weight management: When compared to animal-based proteins, plant-based proteins often have lower calorie and higher fibre content. Fibre encourages satiety, which might help you feel fuller for longer and possibly consume less calories overall. This may aid in weight loss and assist in healthy weight management. Reduced Risk of Chronic Disease: Plant-based diets, particularly those high in plant proteins, have been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, some cancers (such as colorectal cancer), and obesity. Additionally, they are connected to increased insulin sensitivity and better blood sugar regulation. Generally speaking, plant-based proteins are simpler to digest than animal-based proteins in terms of digestive health. They can also encourage regular bowel motions, avoid constipation, and support a healthy gut microbiota thanks to their high fibre content. Anti-Inflammatory Compounds: Plant-based proteins such as legumes, nuts, and seeds contain anti-inflammatory components like polyphenols and antioxidants. These components have the ability to reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to numerous chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Environment Sustainability: Choosing plant-based proteins over animal-based proteins can lead to a more sustainable and eco-friendly food system due to their lower carbon footprint and lesser demand for natural resources like water and land.

