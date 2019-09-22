New Delhi: In the run-up to PM Narendra Modi‘s much-awaited mega event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, ‘Howdy, Modi‘ has become the catchphrase of the diaspora. The excitement has reached such a crescendo that a woman was spotted flaunting a ‘Howdy, Modi’ saree on Sunday.

The green saree with ‘Howdy, Modi’ written on the border was especially ordered for this event and was made in Hyderabad. The pink blouse, with a golden zari embroidery of folded hands and ‘namaste’ written under it, is a perfect match with the saree. Both the flags of the countries are also embroidered on the body of the saree.

This is not the first time that PM Modi has inspired the designing world. Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, surgical strike saree was in vogue. But this is probably the first time that a saree got exclusively made for an event — the largest ever gathering for a visiting head of state in the United States. No wonder the diaspora is excited!

According to reports, more than a 1,000 Gujaratis from Houston are preparing for a mega dandiya. A total of 27 groups will be performing at the event. The event will be broadcast live in Hindi, English and Spanish languages followed by the address of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, who would be joining the Indian prime minister at the event.

Trade has been a crucial issue between the two countries, and the two leaders are expected to discuss the roadblocks when they sit down for their third bilateral meet on Tuesday. But ‘Howdy, Modi’ and the excitement around it has, for the time being, overshadowed the serious issues of this trip.

Houston has one of the largest concentrations of the Indian-American community in the US.

This will be Modi’s third major address to the Indian-American community after in became the prime minister in 2015 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two events were held at the Madison Square Garden in New York and Silicon Valley, respectively.