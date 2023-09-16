Home

PM Modi’s Spiritual Aspect: An Ardent Devotee of Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva- 10 Facts

On Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, here are few facts that show our Prime Minster as a true devotee of Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva. Also, how he is connected with his cultural and spiritual beliefs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 73 tomorrow. Born on September 17, 1957, the prominent politician has been serving as the Prime Minister of India since May 2014. His birthday is often celebrated by his supporters and well-wishers across the country. It’s the day when people from various parts of India and even abroad send their best wishes and greetings to him. On his birthday, he engages in various cultural activities, including visiting temples, meeting supporters and sometimes participating in charitable events.

He has been deeply connected with traditional beliefs throughout his political career. Not just cultural, but he also believes in spirituality and spends time visiting various ashrams, temples and spiritual centres. Modi is known for his deep devotion to Goddess Durga, which is an important aspect of his personal and spiritual life. Goddess Durga holds a prominent place in Hinduism as she is revered as a symbol of feminine power and the triumph of good over evil. Here are some ways that shows PM Modi’s devotion to goddess Durga is evident.

PM Narendra Modi, An Ardent Devotee of Godess Durga

Narendra Modi has visited various Durga temples across India. He participates in religious ceremonies, seeking blessings and offering prayers to the goddess. Modi also actively celebrates Durga Puja, which is a major celebration in West Bengal. He inaugurates various pandals as well as actively participates in celebrations. He openly practices his faith towards Goddess Durga which reflects his strong connection to India’s cultural and religious heritage. Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of goddess Durga and her various forms. PM Modi is known to observe a strict fast during this time, where he refrains from consuming regular meals and may limit his diet to fruits and water. His deep faith has also influenced his leadership style to some extent. Modi draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures, which often read the lessons in leadership, commitment and ethics.

PM Narendra Modi, A True Believer of Lord Shiva

Not just an ardent devotee of goddess Durga, our Prime Minster is also known for his deep devotion to Lord Shiva. One of the principal deities in Hinduism, lord Shiva holds a significant place in Indian spirituality. He is revered as the god of destruction, transformation and meditation.

Modi has visited the Kedarnath temple multiple times which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. PM Modi’s visits to Kedarnath have garnered significant attention, and he has often been seen meditating and offering prayers at the temple. In his speeches and public talks, he has made references to Lord Shiva and his teachings symbolises an inspiration from the deity. Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festival dedicated Lord Shiva. He dedicates his day by fasting, prayer and meditation like other devotees. Lord Shiva is considered the first yogi and PM Modi has been instrumental in promoting yoga internationally. He may find true inspiration in Lord Shiva’s role as yogi and meditator. He has publicly spoken about the spiritual significance of his devotion to Lord Shiva and how it influenced his life and approach to leadership.

