PM Modi Birthday Special: International Day of Yoga to Guinness World Record, How Our Prime Minister Has Been Promoting it Globally

Today, yoga has become a go-to fitness regime for everyone. Yoga now enjoys a global recognition that was not their before and here is how it spread manifold internationally helmed by PM Modi.

Yoga is one of the most ancient practises that people imbibe in their everyday life for better well-being. Practising yoga every day, even if for a few minutes, can take one into that zen mode, bringing calm and composure to your life. Earlier, people did not take the advantages of yoga seriously. It was limited to the knowledge of yoga experts, saints etc. But today, the world promotes it in unity. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has played a significant role in taking this ancient practice to a global level. On the 73rd birthday of the Prime Minister, let us take a dive into how Modi has changed the scape of fitness and yoga all across the globe.

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

It has been 9 years since the world started celebrating International Day of Yoga. This initiative was proposed by Narendra Modi. At his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014, Modi said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition… It is not about exercise but about discovering the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us deal with climate change.” “Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day,” he concluded.

Later on December 11, 2014 UNGA adopted an India-led resolution commemorating 21 June as International Yoga Day, recognising that yoga “provides a holistic approach to health and well-being”.

Since then, every year, this day celebrates and highlights the importance of yoga how it entails a sense of peace and serenity for the body, mind and soul.

Taking yoga to international height, today Yoga day is celebrated with great gusto. This year the 9thInterdational Day of Yoga was celebrated at the United Nations headquarters where Modi led all dignitaries to create a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities in yoga events.

YOGA RECOGNISED AS A SPORT

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of External Affairs with the support of AYUSH ministry have been promoting yoga. Since 2018, the ICCR has been organising an annual international conference aimed at creating a sound understanding of the holistic nature of yoga. This conference has also sought to trace the similarities between yoga and other traditional wellness practises in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The World Health Organisation in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH and major yoga institutions, has developed a new mobile app (mYoga) to educate people about the therapeutic benefits of yoga.

The Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formal recognition of Yogasana as a competitive sport He further said “Yogasana becoming a sport will also ensure new technologies and new strategies being inducted into the disciplines, to benefit our athletes and officials towards building fruitful and fulfilling careers in this field”.

Modi himself leads a hectic life we can’t even imagine. However, it is said that the PM finds time and practises yoga for a healthy outlook on life. There are no two ways on how yoga serves multiple health benefits. A daily dose of yoga even for 20 minutes a day can help you lead a life where you can balance stress, anxiety, and health in a better manner.

