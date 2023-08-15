Home

Lifestyle

PM Narendra Modi Wears The Most Vibrant Turban Ever on Independence Day 2023: Here’s What it Stands For – See Pics

PM Narendra Modi Wears The Most Vibrant Turban Ever on Independence Day 2023: Here’s What it Stands For – See Pics

PM Narendra Modi creates a style statement with his beautfully printed and excessively colourful turban on Independence Day 2023. Here's what it means.

PM Narendra Modi wears a colourful bandhani for the 77th Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi: India is celebrating its glorious 76 years of Independence today. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the Red Fort on Tuesday and addressed the whole nation, he also left a mark with his signature attire. The PM wore a bright yellow turban this year as he first walked up India Gate and gave a tribute to our martyrs after which he moved to the Red Fort to begin his most anticipated speech of the year.

Trending Now

The turban this year seemed especially designed with the brightest shades of yellow, red and a hint of green. Modi wore it with a black vest and white shirt – making that turban pop out a bit more than usual. It was not a subtle style this time, unlike the last year when he wore a white turban with the shades of tricolour – our national flag – printed on it. It seemed like the Prime Minister almost made a bold style statement. Nothing about that turban looked subtle.

The turban was made from cotton fabric and it was wrapped around his head rather than being put over and made to fit on his head. It featured Rajasthan and Gujarat’s famous Bandhani work with circles which resembled the Ashok Chakra on our national flag printed on it in all sizes. While the major part of that turban was dyed bright yellow, the part in the back which was left loose and the small bow were dyed in red.

Check Out PM Narendra Modi’s Pictures in Yellow Turban From Independence Day 2023 Celebrations:

PM Modi once again stood tall as he represented India’s cultural diversity and honoured the nation’s colourful legacy with the choice of his turban. This is the 10th time in a row that he addressed his fellow countrymen as the Prime Minister after his first Independence Day speech in the year 2014.

Modi’s style game, especially during the I-day celebrations has been statement-worthy right from the first time he walked up to the Red Fort and hoisted our national flag. In 2014, he wore a saffron turban in shades of green-yellow, featuring a strong Bandhani print. He teamed it up with a beige kurta and white churidar – creating a legacy of all the colourful beginnings that he was on the verge of creating.

PM Modi’s Speech on 77th Independence Day Celebrations

Meanwhile, among the many things that he addressed in his I-day special speech, PM Narendra Modi also spoke about the violence in Manipur. He said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

“In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

“The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur,” the Prime Minister said.

What are your thoughts on his vibrant turban this year? Happy Independence Day to you all!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES