PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow Silk Kurta With Matching Jacket And Golden Dupatta to Commemorate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha – See Pics

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya and unveils the Lord Ram's idol inside the grand Ramlala statue.

Narendra Modi's look from Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked his traditional best as he performed the grand Puja at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The leader of the country represented the vibrancy of our culture and wore a sleek yellow Achkan with a golden dupatta that featured a woven border.

Modi arrived at the Ram Mandir at around noon after which he entered the grand premises of the temple and began the Puja. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, joined Modi in performing the special Puja. At around 12:30 pm, they unveiled the grand idol of Ram Lala and bowed their heads down seeking a lifetime of luck and happiness.

Modi joined other dignitaries including Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, other politicians, and leading names from the film industry. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurana, Madhuri Dixit-Ram Nene, Vivek Oberoi and Kangana Ranaut among others were clicked inside the temple premises as they represented the film fraternity at the inauguration event.

