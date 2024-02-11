Home

PMS Survival Guide: 5 Ways That Are Worth Trying to Fight Off Menstrual Cramps

Suffering from PMS and menstrual cramps can be challenging, but with the right strategies, you can ease discomfort and make that time of the month more manageable.

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrhea, are caused by the contraction of the uterine muscles during menstruation. These contractions occur as the uterus sheds its lining, leading to discomfort and pain. While mild period cramps are a normal part of the menstrual cycle for many women, severe camps can be a sign of underlying conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease which require special treatment.

The use of prescribed or over-the-counter medications can work well but non-medicinal activities do better. Suffering from PMS can be challenging, but with the right strategies, you can ease discomfort and make that time of the month more manageable. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared 5 effective ways to fight off menstrual cramps naturally.

Tips to Reduce Period Cramps Naturally

Avoid Dehydration: Skip sugary drinks, but don’t skip water! Dehydration can amp up cramps, so keep that H2O flowing. Don’t Skip Movement: Inactivity isn’t your friend. Keep your body in motion to fight off those cramps. Dance, walk, stretch – just move! Beware of Empty Calories: Say no to empty calories and opt for nutrient-rich foods. Your body deserves the good stuff! Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and Vitamin D are the must-haves. Cold Showers? Nope: While a warm bath is a yes, cold showers may not be your cramp-busting heroes. Stick to the warm and cosy side! Stress Overload: Avoid stress overload. Find your zen zone with activities that calm the mind. Stress is out, serenity is in!

