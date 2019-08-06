Whether you are trekking or going to some remote locales for a holiday in the mountains, it is important that you keep your health and diet under control. Here are some tips by Sheryl Salis, dietician and diabetes educator, to keep in mind.

• Carry lightweight, filling and nutritious meals to power you through the journey – As you may not come across stores in the mountains, so carrying food items that are portable, convenient and provide ample energy to help you feel full without weighing you down are essential. While there are some treks where you pass by sparsely populated regions where the residents might welcome you with a warm beverage, the chances of that happening get slimmer as you climb up. Hence, you should pack your food well, keep it simple and nutritious. Soups and health shakes are ideal since they take hardly any time to make and are easy to carry. However, instead of regular instant soups, you should opt for High Protein Soups and Meal replacement shakes which are infused with ingredients like Moringa, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Amaranth and Turmeric. These ingredients are commonly referred to as Superfoods since they are rich in nutrients and vitamins which are required by your body and for the long climb and occupy comparatively less space. Soups also warm you up when it gets cold as you climb higher. All you need to make these soups is warm water.

• Drink at least 4 litres of water – Again, this is something that we should be following on a daily basis, but we don’t! At high altitudes, the oxygen level decreases for obvious reasons, and the oxygen properties in water can compensate to some extent. Additionally, water will reduce the chances of a muscle cramp which is a common occurrence for first-time trekkers. Keep in mind, 4 litres of water can add a significant amount of weight to your bag. Hence, tread carefully on the mountain, and pack carefully for the climb!