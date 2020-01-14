Celebrated during winters especially in South India, Pongal is a four-day-long festival that starts on January 14. Also known as Thai Pongal, it is a harvest festival which is extremely important for Tamilians. The occasion is dedicated to the Hindu god Sun for providing energy that is required for agriculture.

During the festival, people prepare rice by cooking it until it overflows. This is considered a sign of prosperity and abundance. One of the most important and popular recipes that is prepared using rice on Pongal is sweet Pongal. It is also called Chakkara Pongal in Telugu and Sakkarai Pongal in Tamil. Read on to know the recipe of Sweet Pongal.

Ingredients:

Raw Rice – 1/2 cup

Moong dal – 1/4 cup

Jaggery – 1 cup grated

Cashew nuts -2 tablespoons

Raisins -2-3 tablespoons

Cardamom – 1/4 tablespoon powder

Ghee/clarified butter -1/4 cup

Ghee -1/2 tsp

How to prepare: