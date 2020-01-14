Celebrated during winters especially in South India, Pongal is a four-day-long festival that starts on January 14. Also known as Thai Pongal, it is a harvest festival which is extremely important for Tamilians. The occasion is dedicated to the Hindu god Sun for providing energy that is required for agriculture.
During the festival, people prepare rice by cooking it until it overflows. This is considered a sign of prosperity and abundance. One of the most important and popular recipes that is prepared using rice on Pongal is sweet Pongal. It is also called Chakkara Pongal in Telugu and Sakkarai Pongal in Tamil. Read on to know the recipe of Sweet Pongal.
Ingredients:
Raw Rice – 1/2 cup
Moong dal – 1/4 cup
Jaggery – 1 cup grated
Cashew nuts -2 tablespoons
Raisins -2-3 tablespoons
Cardamom – 1/4 tablespoon powder
Ghee/clarified butter -1/4 cup
Ghee -1/2 tsp
How to prepare:
- To begin, dry roast dal and rice. Then, pressure cook them together.
- Once the mixture is cooked, mash it well.
- Take a pan and heat 1/4 cup of water with jaggery in it. Add ghee in it after the jaggery dissolves completely.
- Now, add jaggery syrup and a cup of water.
- Also, ass the mashed mixture of rice and dal.
- Wait for the mixture to blend well and then add cardamom powder in it.
- Before putting dry fruits in the mixture, fry them well in ghee.
- Cook the mixture again on low flame for a few minutes after adding cashew nuts and raisins in it so that everything gets blended well.
- Your favourite sweet Pongal is ready to be served hot.