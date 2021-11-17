Pooja Hedge’s viral pictures: Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives, and her exquisite attire will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe right away. She puts fashion police on emergency alert with her prepossessing taste in fashion. First, she wears a strapless bandeau with a tie-up feature with a metal ring was included in the three-piece ensemble, and then she appears in brown separates.Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam

In the first look, she wears a pleated high-waisted skirt with a side drape element along with a thigh-high slit – all combined with the midriff-baring bandeau. The outfit is finished off with an ankle-length drape is what she chose to wear on Tuesday. Also Read - Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Remembers His 600-year-old Past in The New Glimpse of The Film - Watch

The Mohenjo Daro actor took to her social media account to share a couple of photos of her three-piece ensemble, and the Internet went crazy. The photos showed the diva dressed for a day out in the sun and by the sea, and she looked just stunning. “Brave, free, and as wild as the sea,” Pooja wrote as she posed for the photos in the blue three-piece dress. Take a peek at some of her photos here: Also Read - Maniesh Paul Brings Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-Bobby Deol Down on Their Knees And THESE Pictures Are Proof!

The three-piece set is ascribed to the fashion designer house Since 1988. The designer house is well-known for its beautiful and comfy womenswear lines. The designer house’s official website lists the three-piece set for 13800 INR. Hedge’sfashionable ensemble was not only appealing to the eye but also appeared to be functional.

Pooja completed her look with classic metallic jewellery from MNSH and Inaya. Pooja got the look with minimum makeup — nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue.

The actor has us gushing with her sartorial excursions while on vacation. Her Maldives fashion diary is full of stylish combinations that are ideal for a day at the beach and we can’t get enough of it.