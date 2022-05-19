Pooja Hegde is a Sight to Behold in Dreamy White Feather Gown, Makes Stellar Debut at Cannes 2022 Red Carpet | See Photos

Actor Pooja Hegde looked dreamy in a white feather gown as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked breathtaking in an elaborate strapless gown with a feather skirt. She looks like a Disney princess in this stunning gown. The actor shared multiple pictures of herself in that gown.Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes." The actor attended the premiere of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick at the film festival. The actor also shared pictures on her Instagram stories and added, "What a day!"

The actor has mentioned a hashtag in her post on Instagram that #Crafted in India, hinting that the gown was made in India.

Her stunning ivory-hued gown featured an embellished bodice, a voluminous feather details skirt silhouette. The actor opted for minimal accessories, she wore diamond danglers to complete her look. Pooja tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

She sported minimal makeup, with a dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, glossy lips, and blush rounded off her look.

Pooja during an interaction at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival, the actor said, “I’ve not come (to the Cannes Film Festival) with a brand, but I’ve come with brand India. I’ve come (here) as a representative. It’s an honour for me to be very honest to come (here) as an Indian actor celebrating Indian cinema.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, opposite Salman Khan, this summer. She also has Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, in her kitty and it is slated to release this year.