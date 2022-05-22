Pooja Hegde at Cannes Film Festival 2022: Apart from several Bollywood stars, Pooja Hegde has also made her red carpet debut this year at Cannes. Since then, she’s been teasing her fans with breathtaking images of her in different outfits. The diva recently shared her pictures on Instagram slaying in a smoking hot avatar for a photoshoot she did during the Cannes Film Festival.Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Spreads Magic in Thigh-High Slit Gown, Makes Colorful Debut at The Red Carpet, See Dazzling Pics

Pooja Hegde donned a beige embellished cape jacket with coordinating pants. Her outfit was designed by very prominent fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani .The diva kept her accessories simple, opted for beautiful golden hoops that complemented her ensemble beautifully. To complete her look, the actor glammed up in a subtle way, light bronzer, sharp contour, sparkly eyeshadow and neutral lip shade. She went with open loose waves in her hair that made her look bombshell.

Pooja captioned her pictures "Life on the go… #Cannes2022 #gypsielife". Fans also expressed their immense love for her in the comment section, "Always a stunner" one fan wrote. They not just drooled over her outfit but also adored the way she carried herself elegantly with minimal makeup. " No makeup-Makeup look, we love it" another fan wrote.

A look at Pooja Hegde’s smoking hot outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2022:

On Workfront, Pooja Hegde is working on a number of exciting projects. To begin, she will star alongside Salman Khan in the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015. She also has Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in her kitty. In terms of her South projects, Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram’s upcoming film SSMB28.

