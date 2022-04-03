Pooja Hegde is known for her sartorial choices. Her recent post beach vaccay sets the right summer vibe and you do not wish to miss out on. Her wardrobe is filled with essential summer clothes, and you do not wish to miss out on. Recently, she wore a green figure-hugging polo dress and swept us off our feet.Also Read - Beast Trailer Gets Thunderous Response, Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Have Party on Road - Watch Crazy Videos

Taking it to Instagram, she wore a green polo mini dress. The attire is from the house of David Koma's read-to-wear label. Several other celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have worn clothes of this label. The Instagram caption read," Kacchi kairi it is! (sic)"

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja wore a sculpting green knit dress which reached till her knee. The ensemble features plunging V polo neckline, metal dome buttons, a fitted silhouette that accentuated her frame, padded shoulders, long sleeves along with structured lining on the torso, waist and back slit.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The dress is available on the official website of David Koma called the Long Sleeve Polo Midi Dress. It costs Rs 54,900. Currently, this will cost you Rs 27,500.

Pooja paired it with embellished heels and sans jewellery. She left her long tresses open in a side parting. For makeup, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, mascara-laden lashes and glowing skin.

In work front, Pooja was seen with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She is now all set for her upcoming movie with Vijay – Beast. The movie will be in theatres on April 13.