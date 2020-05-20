Your dental hygiene speaks a lot about your overall health. Bad oral health is much more than just cavities and gum disease. It can have debilitating effects on your entire body. That’s why we have been taught to brush our teeth twice a day, indulge in flossing, and limit sugar intake. Not doing so can put you at an increased risk of long-term health consequences and one of them is a compromised immune system. Well, nobody would even imagine having poor immunity during current time when COVID-19 disease has turned into a pandemic. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Turns 32 Today, Shares Her Immunity-Secret in a Recent Live-Session

Notably, your teeth have a protective layer called biological width. This natural seal is responsible for preventing pathogens from entering your body through mouth and keeping infections at bay. The better your oral hygiene is, the lower your chances of getting infections.

Dental hygiene has various steps and the first one is to eat healthy foods and avoid too much intake of sugar rich food items as they are responsible accumulation of the decay-causing plaque.

Needless to say, plaque is a sticky and colourless byproduct of bacteria on your teeth that occurs when you do not brush regularly. These are leftover foods containing carbohydrates on which bacteria thrive. That is why the American Dental Association advises everyone to brush their teeth twice a day and floss too. People with diabetes or auto-immune diseases should do this more frequently to avoid any profound impact on their health.

How Bad Oral Health Impacts Immunity?

When you do not take care of your oral health and avoid frequent dental checkups and brushing your teeth twice a day, your mouth develops bacterial infection. These bacteria can enter your bloodstream through damaged tooth or affected gum and can also cause inflammation. As a result, your immune system reacts by instructing your liver to secret C-reactive protein (CPR). If the infections persists, there may be too much secretion of CPR and this can put you at an increased risk of developing health conditions like heart disease.