Are you someone who follows fashion trends and likes to know who dressed how? Are you a Bollywood fan who loves scrolling the Instagram feeds of different celebrities to get to know the airport and party look that your favourite celebrity opted for? If yes, this piece of writing is for you. Here, we assemble some of the best and most popular fashion trends that got us talking in 2019, a year that witnessed an exciting run in fashion.

Dramatic statement sleeves

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt, almost every leading Bollywood lady just loves donning outfits with statement sleeves. The fashion stylists have the approval of these successful ladies. This fashion trend was loved by many and spotted on Bollywood actors on various occasions. You can also get inspiration from your favourite star’s sense of style and get into a little fuss. Some statement sleeves are worth hassle and you can wear them without overthinking on days when you feel like doing something extra.

Shimmer dresses

In 2019, we witnessed many leading Bollywood ladies flaunting shimmer dresses like a boss. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, and Janhavi Kapoor, almost everyone seems to like a sparkling outfit. If you wish to give a shimmery upgrade to your wardrobe, you can take inspiration from these actors. The dress will make you steal all the limelight. Shimmery dresses can make you feel like a princess and uplift your spirit like never before.

Quirky pantsuits

Bollywood actors love donning vibrant pantsuits. Their Instagram handles can give you proof of that. Quirky pantsuits are never out of fashion and give a stunning and rocking look to you. If you also wish to flaunt your sense of style, you know what to opt for.

Monochrome dress

It is a new style that is trending and Bollywood doesn’t seem to be getting enough of it anytime soon. If you think donning a single colour outfit is boring and not fashionable, you are mistaken. Monochrome outfits in different shades are the highlight of 2019 fashion trends. These days, like women, men too are embracing the beauty of monochromes.