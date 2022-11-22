Popular Sanitary Napkins Sold In India Contain Chemicals Linked To Cancer, Diabetes: Study

High amounts of harmful chemicals are present in popular sanitary napkins sold in India.

Sanitary Napkins: High amounts of harmful chemicals are present in popular sanitary napkins sold in India, a study published in a report titled ‘Menstrual Waste 2022’ stated. The study by a Delhi-based NGO found phthalates in 10 samples of sanitary napkins available in the market. Exposure to phthalates has been linked to heart and reproductive system disorders, diabetes, and cancers, among others.

Toxics Link, the NGO that conducted the study, found the presence of phthalates and volatile organic compounds in a total of 10 samples, six inorganic and four organic sanitary pads available in the market.

Exposure to phthalates have been linked to a variety of health concerns including endocrine disruption, impacts to the heart and reproductive systems, diabetes, some cancers, and birth defects.

(With agency inputs)