Being a working mom, it becomes a lot challenging to balance the overall growth of the child along with ensuring that they grasp the right learning in life. Today due to the pandemic scare it is becoming very challenging for parents to spend some quality time with their children. Especially owing to the work-from-home stress it becomes important to discipline your child the right way for the child to be groomed in the right manner.
Mompreneur Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO, PM Relocations shares few handy tips that parents can follow to ensure the child learns in a holistic environment.
- Communication: Listening to your child is key especially with children as they pick up the majority of the actions by seeing the people around. Once the child finishes explaining their story the parents can then communicate what is right and wrong to their child.
- Making your kids Understand: No matter the number of efforts it takes, it is important for parents to teach children right from wrong with calm words and actions. Also, it is a good idea to model the same behaviors which they would like to see in their children.
- Hear them out: When one is blessed with a toddler, they should be prepared for both trouble and making the child learn from the trouble. It is always a good idea to identify when the child misbehaves and if one can make them understand what is right giving situation and consequences.
- Rewarding your kids when they are right: It is always a good idea to reward the child for their good actions and behaviors. Something as simple as being specific and complimenting them for their specific action can help them learn in a positive way.