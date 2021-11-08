Diwali and the long weekend has finally come to an end. Due to the festive preparations, we tend to ignore our bodies which takes a toll on our skin and hair and they start to lose their glow and shine. With an awfully busy schedule wherein you need to clean your house, shop, socialize, attend festive parties, it is suggested to not compromise with your health and your body.Also Read - Festive Special Beauty Hacks: Easy Tips To For A Long Lasting Make-Up | Watch Video

Our skin and hair are the most sensitive parts of our body, and it gets affected very easily. Whether it is exposure to a high- level of pollution from crackers, high-calorie consumption during the festive season or, the repercussions can be observed on the skin as well hair after the season. And that's what your skin and hair deserve post-Diwali – extra pampering.

Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus shares important tips for healthy hair and skin.

Keep yourself hydrated

The skin gets dry and flaky because of the hot temperature and the pollution caused due to the crackers. To prevent breakouts and dryness on the skin, it is recommended to consume liquids every day. Consume 7-10 glasses of water in a day to keep your skin hydrated. This will also help to keep your hair scalp cool and hydrated all the time.

Watch out for Food consumption

The festive season is all about sweets and snacks. Consumption tends to increase calories in the body. Oily and extra sweet foods affect the skin leading to breakouts and clogged pores. You should consume more fruits especially citrus fruits, salad, and sprouts every day. You can have nuts instead of unhealthy food. Also try to balance your meals, watch out for portion control, choose healthier alternatives for mid-meal hunger pangs. Try to not miss your fitness routine, if not daily then at least 3 times a week to burn those calories, it will help your skin to get rid of excess oil on the skin and give it a glowy look.

Exfoliate your skin

It is very important to remove your make-up before going to sleep. Sleeping with makeup can make your skin look flaky and dry. Exfoliate your skin with a scrub and apply a moisturizer to keep. This will keep your skin healthy and in good condition.

Excessive styling

Good dress-up and hairstyling become must-do to get ready for festivities. You must opt for hairstyles that require no heating or less heating. Over styling does not allow the hair to breathe freely which can affect the quality of hair and makes it dry. It can also hamper its growth. Avoid styling as much as you can.

Oil your hair

Oil your hair so that it does not dry and damages the locks. Oiling your hair can help to nourish the scalp and hydrate it all day long. After Diwali, your scalp generally tends to get dried due to continuous exposure to heat, pollution, and chemicals outside. So it is always better to oil your hair with natural oils like coconut or almond.